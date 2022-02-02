Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.00.

RHHVF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target for the company.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.27. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.