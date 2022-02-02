Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in January

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.5 days.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.27.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

