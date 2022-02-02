Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,323 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

