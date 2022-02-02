Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $188.04 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.