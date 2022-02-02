Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

NYSE NIO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

