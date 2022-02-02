Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

