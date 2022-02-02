Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,777 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

