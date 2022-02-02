Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 33,087 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

