Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,929 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.