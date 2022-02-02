Rockwell Automation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.46. 17,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.55 and its 200-day moving average is $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,889. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.