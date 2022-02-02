Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Romeo Power worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

