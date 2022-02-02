Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

