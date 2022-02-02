Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.66. Roper Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.44. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

