Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RCLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,443. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $10,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $9,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $7,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $6,404,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

