Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $51,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 18,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

