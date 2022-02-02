Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.70) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.46) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.45).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 319.80 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.13).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.