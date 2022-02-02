Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 133.30 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94).

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.