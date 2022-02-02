Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RCL opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

