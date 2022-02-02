Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni Sells 6,730 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RUBY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

