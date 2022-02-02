Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Rune has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $6,051.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $139.52 or 0.00370668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

