Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 70,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,812,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

