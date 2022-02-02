Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RLX Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RLX Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

RLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

