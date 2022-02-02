Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

