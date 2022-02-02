Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,325 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hooker Furniture worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $267.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.