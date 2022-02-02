Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $256,000 Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Water Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 37.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $177,571. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 million, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.