Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

