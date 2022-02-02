Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,197 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

