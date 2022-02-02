RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYB. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in RYB Education by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

