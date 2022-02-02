SafeCapital One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $9,145.97 and $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023738 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

