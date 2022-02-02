Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.91 ($142.59).

Safran stock opened at €110.98 ($124.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.88. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

