Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

SAIA stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,995. Saia has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saia stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Saia were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

