Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.05

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

