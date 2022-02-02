Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Update

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 987,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 169,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,129. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

