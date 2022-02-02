Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

SANM opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

