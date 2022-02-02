Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:SAVE opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.39).

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 258,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,722,238.91).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.