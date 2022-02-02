Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 208.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 463,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 89,980 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

