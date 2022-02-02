Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 419 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $458.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

