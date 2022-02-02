Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Teradyne worth $37,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,704 shares of company stock worth $3,568,082. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

