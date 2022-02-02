Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $28.39 Million Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 377,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.83% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

