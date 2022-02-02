Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,648 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.72% of Douglas Emmett worth $39,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:DEI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.