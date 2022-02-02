Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 141,903 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141,903 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.56% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crane by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

