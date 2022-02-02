Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 85,482 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,482 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $26,794,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $12,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

