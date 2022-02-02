Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Scientific Games worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 821,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 198,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

SGMS opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

