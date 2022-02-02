ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) by 1,241.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

