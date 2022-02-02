Scotiabank Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

