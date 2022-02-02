Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. 622,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
