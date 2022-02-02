Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. 622,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

