Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.34. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

