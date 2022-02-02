SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 55.8% in January

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.19.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
