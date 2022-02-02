SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 55.8% in January

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

