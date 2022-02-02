Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $9,801.06 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $9,801.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00137064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009834 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006167 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004161 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002289 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.