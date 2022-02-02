Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $71.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 2,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,481. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

